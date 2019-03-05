Suns' Kelly Oubre: Leads team to win
Oubre accumulated 27 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 13 rebounds , three blocks, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes Monday against Milwaukee.
Oubre dominated the Bucks, scoring his second-most points of the season while grabbing a season-high 13 boards. He's thrived in an expanded role in Phoenix, and is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists in his six starts for the Suns. Oubre would be a worthy pickup if available in any format as he's receiving a much heavier workload than he was in Washington and has managed to translate the added opportunity to more consistent production in points, rebounds and steals.
More News
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Fills the box score Saturday•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 19 points in Friday's loss•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Does it all in first start as a Sun•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Starting Thursday•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explodes for career-high point total•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explosive outing off bench•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...