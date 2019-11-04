Suns' Kelly Oubre: Listed as probable Monday
Oubre is listed as probable for Monday's tilt with Philadelphia due to right adductor soreness.
Oubre appears to be experiencing some minor soreness after Saturday's win over Memphis. Though unlikely, if he's forced to miss Monday's game, look for Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson to see a boost in run.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...