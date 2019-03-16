Suns' Kelly Oubre: Logs 22 points, five steals in loss
Oubre offered 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five steals, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Rockets.
Oubre matched his career high in steals while also providing an efficient offensive performance. He has scored at least 20 points 11 times through 39 appearances with the Suns, including 10 of the last 29 games. The 23-year-old forward seems to be closing in on a big payday this summer, as he is finally delivering on the promise he displayed during his tenure with the Wizards.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...