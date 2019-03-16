Suns' Kelly Oubre: Logs 22 points, five steals in loss

Oubre offered 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five steals, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Rockets.

Oubre matched his career high in steals while also providing an efficient offensive performance. He has scored at least 20 points 11 times through 39 appearances with the Suns, including 10 of the last 29 games. The 23-year-old forward seems to be closing in on a big payday this summer, as he is finally delivering on the promise he displayed during his tenure with the Wizards.