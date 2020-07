Oubre (knee) is doing a "little bit" of on-court work at practice but is mostly doing rehab work, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Coach Monty Williams described Oubre as "looking great" but it remains unclear if he'll participate in the Suns' upcoming games -- the first of which is July 31 against the Wizards. If Oubre is unable to play, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric could see expanded roles.