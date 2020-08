Oubre (knee) is once again listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

The Suns have bumped Oubre up to "doubtful" for most of their seeding games, but there's little reason to believe he'll make his return to game action. Oubre has not played since Feb. 24, when he tore his meniscus in a win over the Jazz.