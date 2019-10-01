Suns' Kelly Oubre: Out with hand discomfort

Oubre was held out of Tuesday's practice due to discomfort in his hand, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Oubre had season-ending surgery on his left thumb at the end of March, but it's not yet clear if it's the same hand that's causing him issues early in camp. He'll likely be evaluated further before an update on his status is revealed.

