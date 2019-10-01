Suns' Kelly Oubre: Out with hand discomfort
Oubre was held out of Tuesday's practice due to discomfort in his hand, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Oubre had season-ending surgery on his left thumb at the end of March, but it's not yet clear if it's the same hand that's causing him issues early in camp. He'll likely be evaluated further before an update on his status is revealed.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...