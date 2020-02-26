Play

Suns' Kelly Oubre: Out with knee injury

Oubre won't play Wednesday against the Clippers due to a knee injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The specifics of the issue remain unclear, but he presumably picked up the injury during Monday's win over Utah when he totaled 18 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes. Dario Saric and Cameron Johnson figured to see increased run during his absence.

