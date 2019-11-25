Suns' Kelly Oubre: Poor performance in defeat
Oubre had 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-104 loss at Denver.
Oubre ended his impressive scoring run -- he was averaging 23.0 points per game in his last five games prior to this one -- with a poor effort Sunday, as this was his second-worst scoring output of the campaign. But he has been one of Phoenix's most consistent players this season, and he will aim to bounce back Wednesday at home against the Wizards.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...