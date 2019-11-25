Suns' Kelly Oubre: Poor performance in defeat

Oubre had 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-104 loss at Denver.

Oubre ended his impressive scoring run -- he was averaging 23.0 points per game in his last five games prior to this one -- with a poor effort Sunday, as this was his second-worst scoring output of the campaign. But he has been one of Phoenix's most consistent players this season, and he will aim to bounce back Wednesday at home against the Wizards.