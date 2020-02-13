Suns' Kelly Oubre: Poor shooting in victory
Oubre ended with 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over the Warriors.
Oubre was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after apparently managing to turn up to the team bus prior to the game. His playing time was back up over 30 minutes; however, the production did not follow suit. He shot poorly from the field and failed to add any defensive numbers. That makes three sub-par performances in a row for Oubre who has been a solid mid-round player all season long. The Suns don't play again until Friday week, giving Oubre plenty of time to rest before facing the Raptors.
