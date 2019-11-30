Suns' Kelly Oubre: Posts double-double
Oubre had 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 120-113 defeat against the Mavericks.
Oubre registered his second double-double in Phoenix's last four games, while extending his run of double-digit scoring performances to eight games. He has settled as one of Phoenix's biggest offensive threats on a nightly basis, and will aim to remain on that role Monday at Charlotte.
