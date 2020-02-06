Suns' Kelly Oubre: Pours in 30 in loss

Oubre scored a team-high 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Pistons.

The performance tied his season scoring high, set back on Nov. 14 against the Hawks. Oubre has popped for 25 or more points in three of the last six games, and since returning to action in late January from a concussion he's averaging 20.8 points, 8.0 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.3 assists over the last nine contests.