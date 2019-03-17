Suns' Kelly Oubre: Pours in 32 points in win

Oubre finished with 32 points (12-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 43 minutes in the Suns' win over the Pelicans on Saturday.

Oubre continued his productive run with another big game in Saturday's win. In his new role in the starting lineup, Oubre has averaged 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1,5 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last 11 games, proving himself to be an elite fantasy option right now.