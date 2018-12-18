Suns' Kelly Oubre: Practices with team Tuesday
Oubre (not injury related) practiced for the first time with the Suns on Tuesday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Oubre passed his physical and took the court with his new teammates for the first time since the trade. His status for Wednesday's matchup in Boston remains unclear for now, although it's positive news that he managed to log some practice time with Phoenix. Oubre's availability for Wednesday should clear up in the near future.
