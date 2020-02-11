Suns' Kelly Oubre: Production suffers in bench role
Oubre came off the bench and provided 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes Monday in the Suns' 125-100 loss to the Lakers.
Oubre had started in each of his first 51 appearances of the season, but coach Monty Williams decided to move the forward to the bench Monday as a result of missing the team bus to Staples Center, per Gina Mizell of The Athletic. The 24-year-old was apologetic about the situation when asked about it after the game, so there's a good chance he'll replace Cameron Johnson in the starting five when the Suns return to action Wednesday versus Golden State. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too spooked by Oubre's benching and the meager production that came with it.
