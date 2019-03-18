Suns' Kelly Oubre: Questionable Monday

Oubre is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Chicago due to a left thumb sprain, Even Sidery of The Bright Side reports.

It's unknown when exactly Oubre suffered a sprained left thumb, as he seemed just fine during his season-high 32 points in 43 minutes of action Saturday against the Pelicans. It would be a big blow for the Suns if Oubre is ultimately held out Monday; the Kansas product is averaging an outstanding 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last 10 outings.