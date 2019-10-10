Suns' Kelly Oubre: Questionable Thursday

Oubre (hand) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Sacramento, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Oubre, who's experiencing tendinitis in his right wrist, has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's preseason game. The fifth-year forward has struggled with hand discomfort for the past couple weeks and was initially expected to miss between seven and ten days. However, he appears to be recovering well and could return as early as Thursday, though if he's still experiencing pain, it seems likely that the Phoenix coaching staff would opt for a more cautious approach.