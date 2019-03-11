Suns' Kelly Oubre: Red-hot shooting night in win

Oubre supplied 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt) five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Suns' 115-111 win over the Warriors on Sunday.

Oubre's production perfectly complemented the team-leading exploits of Devin Booker, as the former put together his best shooting night since Feb. 4. Oubre has now shot at least 50.0 percent in three of the first six games of March, and he continues to serve as a steady contributor in rebounds, steals and blocks. The talented wing has at least one rejection in five straight contests and has recorded at least one steal in nine consecutive games, with the former streak helping lead to a career-high average of 1.3 thefts per contest during his 37 games (nine starts) with the Suns.