Suns' Kelly Oubre: Rejoins starting five
Oubre is starting Wednesday against the Warriors
Oubre was moved to the bench Monday after missing the team bus and had only 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes, his lowest workload since Dec. 27. The 24-year-old return to his 34.5-minute average in Wednesday's contest.
