Suns' Kelly Oubre: Ruled out Monday

Oubre (thumb) will be inactive for Monday's game against Chicago, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Originally listed as questionable heading into Monday with a sprained left thumb, Oubre will be sidelined versus the Bulls in order to get his thumb healthy again. In Oubre's absence Monday, and although it's unknown at the moment, Mikal Bridges or Josh Jackson will likely garner a spot start with both of them chipping in more minutes than usual.