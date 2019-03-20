Suns' Kelly Oubre: Ruled out vs. Detroit

Oubre (thumb) will not play in Thursday's game against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After being listed as doubtful, Oubre will be sidelined for the second straight game with a sprained right thumb. Mikal Bridges is expected to get the start on the wing once again in Oubre's absence Thursday, with Josh Jackson filling in off the bench.

