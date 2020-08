Oubre (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

No surprise here, as Oubre is still working his way back from a torn meniscus suffered prior to the shutdown. He appears to be making incremental progress, but the Suns are yet to indicate that Oubre is ready to return to game action. Unless Phoenix makes the playoffs, Oubre's 2019-20 season may be over, as the Suns have just two more seeding games remaining after Monday's.