Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 15 points
Oubre had 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks during Phoenix's 124-108 loss against Miami on Thursday.
Oubre's streak of 20-point games is a thing of the past now, but the small forward has scored in double digits in each of his eight outings this season. Most of his value will remain tied to his scoring and shooting percentages -- although the solid rebounding numbers are pleasant -- and Oubre will aim to continue his scoring streak Sunday at home against Brooklyn.
