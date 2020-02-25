Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 18

Oubre produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes during the Suns' 131-111 win over Utah on Monday night.

Oubre was 16-of-48 in Phoenix's previous three contests, but snapped the mini-shooting slump with an efficient outing Monday. Somewhat alarming is the fact that Oubre has made just eight of his last 35 three point tries (22.8 percent). Nonetheless, his 19.4 points per game through February corresponds to his season average. He has been top-10 small forward for fantasy purposes thus far.