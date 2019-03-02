Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 19 points in Friday's loss
Oubre accumulated 19 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Oubre was inefficient but poured in counting stats galore. He has reached double figures in scoring in 21 of the last 22 games, and Oubre also matched his season high in steals in this one. He'll try to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.
More News
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Does it all in first start as a Sun•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Starting Thursday•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explodes for career-high point total•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explosive outing off bench•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...