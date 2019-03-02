Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 19 points in Friday's loss

Oubre accumulated 19 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Oubre was inefficient but poured in counting stats galore. He has reached double figures in scoring in 21 of the last 22 games, and Oubre also matched his season high in steals in this one. He'll try to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.