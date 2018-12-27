Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 19 points off bench

Oubre registered 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Magic.

Oubre has been a steady producer with his minutes since coming to the Suns, but the minutes have fluctuated tremendously. When given the time (more than 26 minutes), he has posted 19 and 20 points, but has averaged just 10 points in the games where he has played sparingly. Oubre is a stat-stuffer and has the potential to contribute on a youthful Suns' roster, but first he must acclimate himself to the team.