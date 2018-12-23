Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 20 points in Saturday's loss

Oubre had 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime loss to the Wizards.

Oubre played well against his former team, earning the third-most minutes on the Suns behind Devin Booker and T.J. Warren. Sophomore forward and fellow reserve Josh Jackson scored two points (on one-of-eight from the field) across 17 minutes, which likely played a part in Oubre seeing so many minutes. With that being said, fantasy owners should consider taking this stat line with a grain of salt given that the game went to triple overtime.