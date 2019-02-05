Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss
Oubre amassed 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 118-110 loss to the Rockets.
Oubre was awesome, enjoying an extremely efficient scoring performance while contributing in every category. He has reached double figures in scoring in 14 straight games while swiping seven steals across the last two tilts, and Oubre continues to thrive as the team's sixth man. After scoring in single digits in six of the first 10 games with the Suns, the change of scenery seems to have unlocked the consistency that always evaded him during his previous tenure with the Wizards.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...