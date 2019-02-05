Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss

Oubre amassed 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 118-110 loss to the Rockets.

Oubre was awesome, enjoying an extremely efficient scoring performance while contributing in every category. He has reached double figures in scoring in 14 straight games while swiping seven steals across the last two tilts, and Oubre continues to thrive as the team's sixth man. After scoring in single digits in six of the first 10 games with the Suns, the change of scenery seems to have unlocked the consistency that always evaded him during his previous tenure with the Wizards.