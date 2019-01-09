Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 26 points in Tuesday's win
Oubre recorded 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Kings.
Oubre matched career highs in scoring and dimes, capitalizing on the opportunity presented by the absence of Devin Booker (back). Oubre has been inconsistent since the mid-December trade, as he was coming off three straight single-digit scoring efforts and has finished with less than 10 points in six of 11 games with the Suns.
