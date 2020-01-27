Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 27 to go with nine boards
Oubre accumulated 27 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Oubre scored at least 20 for the 18th time through 44 appearances this season, and his career year continues. In fact, he's averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding and minutes while maintaining a career-best field-goal percentage and remains a very versatile contributor along the wing.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.