Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 27 to go with nine boards

Oubre accumulated 27 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Oubre scored at least 20 for the 18th time through 44 appearances this season, and his career year continues. In fact, he's averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding and minutes while maintaining a career-best field-goal percentage and remains a very versatile contributor along the wing.