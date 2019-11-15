Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores game-high 30 points

Oubre contributed 30 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 win over the Hawks.

Oubre bounced back from his one-point outing Tuesday against the Lakers, and delivered his best scoring output of the season since he reached the 30-point plateau for the first time in the 2019-20 campaign. He will have a tough matchup Monday against the Celtics, however, as Boston boasts one of the best defensive units in The Association thus far.