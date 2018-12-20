Suns' Kelly Oubre: Solid in team debut
Oubre totaled 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 victory over the Celtics.
Not bad for his first game in a Suns uniform. Oubre came off the bench but still played 26 minutes and appears to be a big part of rotation moving forward. His exact role is unclear and while his ceiling is limited, he could be worth a speculative add in standard formats to see how things play out.
