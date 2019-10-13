Suns' Kelly Oubre: Starting Saturday

Oubre will start Saturday's preseason contest against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Oubre, after coming off the bench in his previous preseason appearance, will get the start over Cameron Johnson, which is expected to be the case during the regular season. Oubre posted 18.1 fantasy points in 18.6 minutes in that game.

More News
Our Latest Stories