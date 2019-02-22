Suns' Kelly Oubre: Starting Thursday
Oubre is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Cleveland, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Oubre is slated to make his first start since being traded to the Suns, and as a result, Mikal Bridges will shift to a bench role. In Oubre's previous five contests as a role player, he's averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals, so Phoenix evidently believes he's deserving of a chance to start.
