Suns' Kelly Oubre: Starting vs. Sixers
Oubre (upper leg) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Oubre was listed as probable due to a leg injury, and as expected, he'll make his seventh start of the season. He's averaging 18 points, six rebounds and 1.7 assists over six matchups.
