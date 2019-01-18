Suns' Kelly Oubre: Stays hot off bench
Oubre supplied 18 points (3-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), nine boards, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 111-109 loss to the Raptors.
Oubre has settled in nicely of late as the Suns' sixth man, averaging 20.0 points (on 45.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in 29.4 minutes per contest over the last five games. Perhaps most encouragingly, Oubre hasn't lost out on any volume with star Devin Booker returning from a back injury to play the past two games. Oubre warrants at least a cursory look in most formats while he's exhibiting this kind of form.
More News
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Big night in victory•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 26 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Bench-high scoring total in loss•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 20 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...