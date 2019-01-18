Suns' Kelly Oubre: Stays hot off bench

Oubre supplied 18 points (3-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), nine boards, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 111-109 loss to the Raptors.

Oubre has settled in nicely of late as the Suns' sixth man, averaging 20.0 points (on 45.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in 29.4 minutes per contest over the last five games. Perhaps most encouragingly, Oubre hasn't lost out on any volume with star Devin Booker returning from a back injury to play the past two games. Oubre warrants at least a cursory look in most formats while he's exhibiting this kind of form.