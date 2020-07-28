Suns head coach Monty Williams confirmed Monday that Oubre (knee) has yet to take contact in practice since joining the team in Orlando for the resumption of the season, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "I don't have an update on Kelly at all," Williams said, when asked about the wing's status.

After wavering on whether to join the Suns in the NBA bubble, Oubre ultimately made the trip to the Walt Disney World complex, but he hasn't demonstrated much meaningful progress in his recovery from the right knee surgery he required March 3. While Williams suggested that Oubre has been able to complete some on-court work and looks great physically, the lack of contact work to date makes it safe to rule him out for at least the Suns' first game of the regular-season restart Friday against the Wizards, and likely additional contests beyond that.