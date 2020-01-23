Suns' Kelly Oubre: Team-high 17

Oubre accumulated 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and a block Wednesday night in the Suns' 112-87 loss to Indiana.

The Suns as a team shot under 36 percent for the game. Although Oubre wasn't exactly efficient himself, he has now scored at least 15 points in eight of his nine January games. He is in the midst of a career month, averaging 20.3 points and 7.8 rebounds on nearly 50 percent shooting.