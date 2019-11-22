Suns' Kelly Oubre: Team-high scoring effort

Oubre tallied 25 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 loss to the Pelicans.

Oubre put together a nice performance Thursday despite failing to record any defensive numbers. He was coming off a 20 point effort in his last game and appears to be getting his rhythm back. He is sitting right around the top-60 for the season, bang on where he was being drafted in a lot of leagues. There is not a lot of wiggle room for Oubre and the top-50 would seem his likely ceiling.