Suns' Kelly Oubre: To be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Oubre has been diagnosed with right wrist tendinitis and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Oubre doesn't have a timetable for his return, and his status for the Suns' preseason games is in jeopardy. More information will be available in about a week, but it's possible the issue could persist into the regular season if it doesn't heal quickly.