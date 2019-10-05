Suns' Kelly Oubre: To be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
Oubre has been diagnosed with right wrist tendinitis and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Oubre doesn't have a timetable for his return, and his status for the Suns' preseason games is in jeopardy. More information will be available in about a week, but it's possible the issue could persist into the regular season if it doesn't heal quickly.
