Suns' Kelly Oubre: To be re-evaluated in four weeks
Oubre has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on the torn meniscus in his right knee and is set to be re-evaluated in four weeks.
There will only be a handful of games left in the season once Oubre is set to be re-evaluated, so unless the Suns make a big comeback in the standings, it seems unlikely he will return this season. In his absence, Mikal Bridges, Saric and Cameron Johnson (back) figure to continue seeing extra minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...