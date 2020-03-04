Play

Suns' Kelly Oubre: To be re-evaluated in four weeks

Oubre has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on the torn meniscus in his right knee and is set to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

There will only be a handful of games left in the season once Oubre is set to be re-evaluated, so unless the Suns make a big comeback in the standings, it seems unlikely he will return this season. In his absence, Mikal Bridges, Saric and Cameron Johnson (back) figure to continue seeing extra minutes.

