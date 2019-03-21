Suns' Kelly Oubre: To undergo surgery, out for season

Oubre will undergo a minor procedure on his left thumb and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He'll require 4-to-6 weeks of recovery time.

This is a disappointing end to what was in many ways a breakthrough season for Oubre, who saw his production skyrocket after being traded to Phoenix in December. Over 40 games with the Suns, he averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.0 steal across 29.5 minutes per contests while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. His absence for the final few weeks should open up more run for Mikal Bridges and Josh Jackson.