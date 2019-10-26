Suns' Kelly Oubre: Tops 20-point mark in second straight game

Oubre scored 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals before fouling out during Phoenix's 107-108 loss at Denver on Friday.

Oubre led Phoenix's offense in this game and it's clear he is going to be one of the Suns' top offensive options alongside Devin Booker. He is currently shooting over 50 percent from the field in his first two games, but will have a tough time extending his 20-plus scoring run on Saturday against the Clippers.