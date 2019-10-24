Suns' Kelly Oubre: Tops 20 points in opener
Oubre amassed 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes Wednesday against the Kings.
Oubre nearly recorded a double-double in Wednesday's season opener as the Sun absolutely blitzed the Kings, winning 124-95. The fifth-year forward, who averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block in 40 games for the Suns last year, will look to build off a strong close to the 2018-19 season. While his scoring was expected, Oubre's strong defensive presence to close the season was operative in his rising draft position this year. He'll look to keep it up in a difficult matchup Friday against the Nuggets.
