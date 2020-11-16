Oubre was traded to the Thunder on Monday as part of a deal that brings Chris Paul to the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oubre is coming off of the best statistical season of his career, but he'll now head to Oklahoma City as he plays on the final year of his current contract. At this point, it's unclear if the Thunder view Oubre as a part of their long-term future, but the former Kansas standout has improved dramatically over the last few seasons, and he's yet to turn 25 years old. In 56 games in 2019-20, Oubre averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Considering the Thunder's position as a rebuilding team, Oubre could conceivably step in as one of the top scoring options alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.