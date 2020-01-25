Suns' Kelly Oubre: Turns in 16 points in win

Oubre totaled 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two assists, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 103-99 victory over the Spurs.

Oubre couldn't hit any of his attempts from three-point land but made six of his nine shots from inside the arc to end up with a decent day. Through 43 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.1 points per contest.