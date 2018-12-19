Suns' Kelly Oubre: Will be available off bench

Oubre will be available off the bench Wednesday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Oubre practiced with the Suns on Tuesday and will make his debut Wednesday night after coming over from Washington in a trade that brought Trevor Ariza to the Wizards. The 23-year-old will serve as the backup to Mikal Bridges and T.J. Warren but figures to step into a fairly significant role for a team focused on developing its younger talent.