Suns' Kelly Oubre: Will be available off bench
Oubre will be available off the bench Wednesday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Oubre practiced with the Suns on Tuesday and will make his debut Wednesday night after coming over from Washington in a trade that brought Trevor Ariza to the Wizards. The 23-year-old will serve as the backup to Mikal Bridges and T.J. Warren but figures to step into a fairly significant role for a team focused on developing its younger talent.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...