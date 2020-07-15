Oubre (knee) said he must be "mentally right" to return from his injury and suit up for the Suns in the resumption of the 2019-20 season, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports. "It's a mental thing," Oubre said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm more 90 percent mental, 10 percent physical. I'm strong, of course. I'm continuing to get stronger each and every day, but mentally, it's a lot thrown at me in a short amount of time for me to get out there and resume [a] high level of playing as everybody expects of me."

Phoenix is six games behind the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture, making it unlikely the team will be able to make up the ground during the eight seeding games. Having Oubre around would make the club more competitive, as he's carved out a legitimate starting role with the Suns and has proven to be a two-way threat. While his rehab is going well by all accounts, being 100 percent comfortable while on the court is important for Oubre to minimize re-injury risk and play well. If he ends up sitting out the remainder of the season, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric could see expanded roles.