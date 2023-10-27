Durant ended Thursday's 100-95 loss to the Lakers with 39 points (14-28 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes.

Durant and LeBron James squared off against each other for the first time since 2018, and it was a treat to watch two of the game's greats battle it out. Durant carried the team to a sizable lead through three quarters without the assistance of Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back), but the cracks in the armor showed down the stretch as the Lakers mounted a balanced rally to take the win. Once the Suns are fully healthy, Durant won't need to put the team on his shoulders, but he did what he had to do to keep the Suns competitive.