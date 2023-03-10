Durant (ankle) will be re-evaluated in three weeks, per the team.

An earlier report from Shams Charania of The Athletic indicated that Durant would be re-evaluated after two weeks. However, an official update by the Suns revealed that the superstar forward would in fact be sidelined for at least three weeks. Given that timeline, Durant could be available for the Suns' final six games assuming he is cleared immediately following his re-evaluation on March 30. Fantasy managers will have to heavily consider dropping Durant in most formats. In his stead, Terrence Ross, Torrey Craig and T.J. Warren figure to see expanded roles.