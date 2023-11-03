Durant notched 28 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 132-121 loss to the Spurs.

The 35-year-old forward has scored at least 26 points in four straight games, and the return of Devin Booker from a toe injury Thursday didn't slow Durant down. Bradley Beal (back) has yet to make his Phoenix debut, so it's not clear how the trio might co-exist once he does, but Durant could be the focal point of the offense regardless given that he hasn't averaged below 25 points a game since he was a rookie in 2007-08.